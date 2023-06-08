A bipartisan bill co-sponsored in the U.S. Senate by Indiana Sen. Todd Young and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown would crack down on unfair trade of steel products, particularly with serial offenders.

“Leveling the Playing Field Act 2.0," which is officially known as “Eliminating Global Market Distortions to Protect American Jobs Act of 2023,” would sharpen enforcement tools to combat repeat offenders of U.S. trade remedy laws and address the growing issue of cross-border subsidization in which countries like China subsidize exporting industries in other countries to sneak around tariffs.

“The American steel industry is the backbone of the U.S. economy and produces the cleanest steel in the world. But the industry has faced repeated surges of unfairly traded steel imports in recent years —due largely to dumped and subsidized imports from many countries and regions, including those that produce steel with higher carbon intensity than U.S. steelmakers," American Iron and Steel Institute President and CEO Kevin Dempsey said.

In the House of Representatives, the bill is sponsored by Reps. Bill Johnson, R-OH, and Terri Sewell, D-AL.

It would help address cases where Chinese steelmakers built export-oriented steel mills in countries like Vietnam and Indonesia, Dempsey said.

"American steelmakers have successfully sought relief under the U.S. trade remedy system, only to face new surges of steel imports of the same products from other countries not subject to the original antidumping or countervailing duty orders," he said. "By strengthening the effectiveness of the U.S. trade laws, this bill will help give the American public confidence that their government has every tool available to fight for a level playing field for the American steel industry and our workers."

The legislation builds upon the Leveling the Playing Field Act that became law in 2015. It would establish successive investigations targeting repeat offenders and serial cheaters.

“Our bipartisan bill will protect American jobs and combat China’s unfair trade practices,” said Sen. Young. “China has distorted the free market by dumping undervalued products and subsidizing industries, actions designed to harm American businesses and workers. This legislation will help level the playing field to ensure the United States can outcompete the Chinese Communist Party.”

The bill would crack down on country hopping through China’s Belt and Road Initiative that circumvents American tariffs by shifting production to other Asian countries.

“China is always coming up with new ways to distort the global market, cheating Ohio companies out of business and Ohio workers out of jobs. Our bill will help the U.S. fight back with new, innovative tools, allowing us to crack down on repeat offenders and serial cheaters,” Sen. Brown said. “Ohioans can out-compete anyone — they just need a fair, level playing field.”

It's estimated about half of the unfair trade cases involve steel. But the United States also handled unfair trade cases with a number of other products like engines, furniture, hardwood, plywood, welded pipe, solar panels, pipes, tubes, wood moldings, truck trailer chasses, tires magnesium, paper, industrial materials, shrimp, carrier bags, magnesia bricks, kitchen cabinets and quartz countertops.