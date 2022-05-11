Birders flock to Indiana Dunes Birding Festival

It's the peak time of the spring for migratory birds flying over Lake Michigan to make a pit stop in the Indiana Dunes.

Birders from across the country will flock to the Indiana Dunes this weekend to see all the different species that pass through at the Indiana Dunes Birding Festival.

The Indiana Audobon Society hosts the annual festival to showcase "the abundance of migratory birds in the Indiana Dunes." It takes place at the Indiana Dunes National Park and a variety of other sites across Northwest Indiana from Thursday through Sunday.

"Birding in the Indiana Dunes is the best the state has to offer. With its rich biodiversity, varying habitats and miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, the Indiana Dunes is a hotspot for migrant birds," organizers said in a press release. "The Indiana Dunes Birding Festival celebrates the dunes area's rich biodiversity and bird watching opportunities with the goal of positively impacting visitors and local residents through environmental education, conservation initiatives, and support of the local economy."

David Lindo, "The Urban Birder," will give the keynote address from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton.

He is a speaker, writer, educator, broadcaster and tour leader who seeks to use birds to engage city denizens with nature and the environment. The author of "The Urban Birder" and "Tales from Concrete Jungles," he was named by BBC Wildlife Magazine as the seventh most influential person in wildlife.

Headliner Elizabeth Hargrave will give a talk titled "Wingspan: How a Board Game Took the Birding World by Storm" from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dunes Visitors Center in Chesterton.

"The bird-themed board game Wingspan was an overnight hit when it was released in 2019, and has gone on to sell over a million copies in over 18 languages," organizers said in a press release. "We'll take a behind-the-scenes look at how Wingspan was made, the wild ride of its surprising success, and the significance it has had for both birders and gamers."

Other festival headliners include Dan Gardoqui, Diego Calderon and Dr. Ken Brock, who literally wrote the book on birding in the Indiana Dunes and will discuss "massive crane gatherings, saw-whet owl banding, the best inland jaeger viewing spot in the United States" and other fall birding opportunities in the Dunes.

The Indiana Dunes Birding Festival also will feature a Migration Marketplace where people can buy optics, apparel, gear, feeders and more.

Vendors include the Chesterton Feed and Garden Center, the Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society, Lawrence M. Action Photography, Save the Dunes, Lifer Nature Tours, Kowa Optics, The Nature Conservancy, the American Birding Association, Audubon Great Lakes and more.

For more information, visit indunesbirdingfestival.com.

