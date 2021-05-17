Bishop insists Catholics keep wearing masks to Mass

MERRILLVILLE — Despite the loosening of COVID-19 activity guidelines and restrictions, Roman Catholics in the Diocese of Gary must still wear protective masks at Mass.
In a letter posted to Catholics of the diocese, Bishop Robert J. McClory said that despite revised regulations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “our priority is to help all people feel sale in returning to indoor worship.”
The bishop’s letter continues: “As a practical act of prudence and charity toward those who have concerns or have not been vaccinated, we will continue to use masks for the safety of all as we gather indoors. As we continue to assess and respond to changing circumstances, we hope indoor worship will no longer require the wearing of masks.”
McClory added, “Comprehensive revisions to our liturgical protocols are close to being finalized, but for now social distancing and mask protocols remain the same.”
The bishop’s letter came one day after the CDC announced that “fully vaccinated people can resume activity without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidelines."
McClory’s letter notes that while the CDC believes it is safe for those fully vaccinated to attend a full-capacity indoor worship service without wearing a mask, for unvaccinated individuals, the CDC recommends wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when attending an indoor worship service.
In his daily Facebook message, the Rev. Michael Yadron, pastor at St. Thomas More in Munster, noted Saturday that “a lot of people have not yet had the chance to be vaccinated. When you come to church, you must have a mask and you must have it on.”
Yadron had no answer as to how long the diocese will continue to require masks.
“The diocese is still evaluating many things that will be coming up with changes in the liturgy, as society begins to open more and more, and more people are vaccinated,” the Munster pastor said.
The Diocese of Gary has an estimated 168,500 Catholics among 66 parishes in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties.
