Bishop insists Catholics keep wearing masks to Mass

MERRILLVILLE — Despite the loosening of COVID-19 activity guidelines and restrictions, Roman Catholics in the Diocese of Gary must still wear protective masks at Mass.

In a letter posted to Catholics of the diocese, Bishop Robert J. McClory said that despite revised regulations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “our priority is to help all people feel sale in returning to indoor worship.”

The bishop’s letter continues: “As a practical act of prudence and charity toward those who have concerns or have not been vaccinated, we will continue to use masks for the safety of all as we gather indoors. As we continue to assess and respond to changing circumstances, we hope indoor worship will no longer require the wearing of masks.”

McClory added, “Comprehensive revisions to our liturgical protocols are close to being finalized, but for now social distancing and mask protocols remain the same.”

The bishop’s letter came one day after the CDC announced that “fully vaccinated people can resume activity without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidelines."