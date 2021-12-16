Bishop Noll alumna racks up some impressive stats

“It was a combination of what I learned from her in English and mass media. I liked how she taught her students and pushed them at the same time,” Buksa said. “She really improved my writing skills, and that has helped me so much along the way. It’s such an important aspect that I’ll be doing in my job as well. She also took time after school to show me how to put volleyball recruitment videos together. She helped me be able to play in college.”

Although two of Buksa’s three college seasons were affected by COVID, her volleyball team broke several school records during her last season. St. Xavier’s 18-0 record in conference play was the school’s first undefeated season. The team qualified for the NAIA nationals and, although it ultimately lost in South Dakota, Buksa said it was a fun experience.

“(College volleyball) was definitely different from high school with all the traveling. I had to learn how to manage my time if I had to miss class … doing work on bus rides is very difficult.”

During her second year at college, all courses transitioned online due to the pandemic. She found a way to turn that into an opportunity by doubling up on coursework.