Bishop Noll band named best in Chicago parade

Bishop Noll Band in Chicago's Columbus Day Parade

The Bishop Noll band marches Oct. 10 in the 2022 Columbus Day Parade in Chicago.

 Provided

HAMMOND — The Bishop Noll band marched its way to top honors in last week's Chicago Columbus Day parade.

For that performance, the parade committee awarded the $1,000 first prize to them.

The band’s next parade performance is Nov. 5 at the Hammond Veteran Appreciation Day Parade. The parade begins at 10 a.m., traveling from Olcott Avenue, down 173rd Street and ending at Hessville Park Veterans Memorial.

BNI’s Mariachi Band also gives back to the community, most recently performing at Burns-Hicks Elementary in Hammond to celebrate National Hispanic Month.

This summer, the Bishop Noll band was selected to compete Dec. 29 to Jan. 2 in the ReliaQuest Bowl Music Festival in Tampa, Fla. Up to 15 high school bands will perform at halftime of the accompanying football game, which was known as Outback Bowl from April 1995 to March 2022.

“These kids have a special gift, and they want to give back to the community. The fruits of their hard work are paying oﬀ with the honor of representing the state of Indiana down in Florida,” band director Rocco Carioto said.

To raise money for the trip, the band has organized several fundraisers.

A mattress sale is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Bishop Noll fieldhouse. Admission is free, and all name-brand beds will be sold at big savings.

The public can buy a bed and have it shipped home.

On the same day, the band will perform a free fall/ Halloween concert at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium. 

