Bishop Noll holds entrance exam Feb. 5

HAMMOND —Bishop Noll Institute holds an entrance exam for prospective students at 9 a.m. Feb. 5 at the school, 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond.

This is the first step in the admissions process for all 8th-graders who have not taken the entrance exam yet and are interested in attending Bishop Noll. Those who have taken an entrance exam at their Diocese of Gary grade school do not need to take this entrance exam.

Parents must pre-register their child for the exam by downloading and completing Section A of the Transcript and Behavioral Report request form at bishopnoll.org and emailing it Jeff Stur, Director of Admissions, at jstur@bishopnoll.org by the registration deadline. If you have questions prior to the exam, please contact Stur.

The deadline to register for the entrance exam is Feb. 3. Walk-ins on the day of the exam will not be accepted.

Please be sure to keep in mind the following on the day of the exam:

* If your child has recently come in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, is waiting to receive a COVID-19 test result, or is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms on the morning of the exam, please keep the child home. The school will reschedule the child's entrance exam date.

* Test takers should arrive by 8:45 a.m. and be dropped off at our Door A, the main entrance.

* Upon entering the building, test takers will drop off their $25 payment, check in at a table outside of the main office and proceed to their testing location.

* Test takers must wear a mask in the building at all times. That is mandatory.

* All test takers will be spaced out at least six feet apart during the exam.

* No calculators allowed. Pencils and scratch paper will be provided.

* Snacks and bottled water will be provided during the exam.

* Testing will begin promptly at 9 a.m. and conclude between noon and 12:30 p.m.

* Parents should pick up their children at Door A.

Email Stur at jstur@bishopnoll.org or call 219-932-9058 with any questions prior to the exam.

Focusing on the mind, body and soul of each student, Noll offers 27 honors, AP, ACP, and DC classes as well as more than 40 varsity sports, clubs, and academic teams. Students also participate in four class retreats (one each year) and also have the opportunity to become retreat student-leaders.

Bishop Noll Institute's state-of-the-art STREAM Lab and Innovation Center opened for STEM, computer and engineering classes last year. The $1 million-plus project is the centerpiece of the school’s drive to become the first elite STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Math) school in Indiana and was recently recognized as one of the top 12 high caliber STEM facilities in the nation.

