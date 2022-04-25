 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bishop Noll hosts annual fundraiser April 29

Bishop Noll hosts annual fundraiser April 29

The Big Event returns to Bishop Noll as an in-person event for the first time since 2019. The past two years, the event was held as a virtual auction and organizers look forward to welcoming guests back to the school's fieldhouse in Hammond. Tickets are still available online at www.bigevent2022.givesmart.com. They will also be sold at the door. 

 Provided

HAMMOND — Tickets are still available for Bishop Noll Institute's annual fundraiser, known as the Big Event, April 29.

It's a hybrid event.

The in-person gathering is from  6 to 11:30 p.m. in the BNI fieldhouse, 1519 Hoffman St., Hammond, with food catered by Dal Santo's, beer and wine, entertainment and raffles.

Guests will also have the opportunity to win prizes like cash, trips, gift cards, sport tickets and more throughout the night's raffles and online auction.

A virtual option will allow those who wish to attend from the comfort of their homes to watch a livestream of the event highlights and bid on auction items. All auction items will be listed online and bids will be placed online whether attending in person or virtually.

Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets cost $60 per person. To purchase tickets, make a donation, browse auction items and more, visit https://bigevent2022.givesmart.com.

Need help with donating an auction item, being a sponsor or purchasing tickets? Contact Juli Sandoval in the Advancement Office at 219-932-9058, ext.1005, or e-mail jsandoval@bishopnoll.org.

