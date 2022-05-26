Bishop Noll hosts summer camp for kids

HAMMOND — Bishop Noll Institute will host a series of summer camps for students who will be entering kindergarten through eighth grade next school year.

Offerings include STEM Camp, sports camps and music camps.

Thanks to a generous grant from Foundations of East Chicago, any East Chicago resident may attend Bishop Noll summer camps at no cost. Registration forms for East Chicago residents can be accessed at each of the camp websites.

STEM Summer Camp sessions are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Weeks are July 11 to 14, July 18 to 21 and July 25 to 28. Children may attend one, two or three weeks. Cost is $150 per camper per week.

Visit https://STEMcamp2022.givesmart.com for registration information.

BNI’s Athletic Department is offering summer sports camps for kids in June. Sessions will include volleyball June 6 to 9, softball June 8 to 10, boys basketball June 20 to 22, girls basketball June 20 to 22, soccer (co-ed) June 15 to 17 and wrestling June 27 to 29. Camps cost $50 each or choose three for $125.

Visit https://BNIsummersports.givesmart.com for registration information.

Bishop Noll’s Fine Arts Department will host music camps for kids June 13-17. Sessions will focus on singing and instruments. It’s Fun to Sing is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Learn to Play a Musical Instrument is from 10:30 a.m. to noon and BNI Junior Summer Concert Orchestra meets from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Visit https://BNIsummerarts22.givesmart.com for more info.

Call 219-932-9058 for more information.

Photo BNI Stem Camp: Campers at a past Bishop Noll STEM Summer Camp enjoy a field trip to the Challenger Learning Center in Hammond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.