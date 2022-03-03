 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  Updated
  • 0
Bishop Noll names Graduates with Distinction

BNI’s Graduates with Distinction for the class of 2022 are the top academic seniors.

Seated in front are Anaiz Espinoza, left, salutatorian; and Abigail Jane Wojtaszek, valedictorian. In the second row, from left, are Olivia Magallon, Hana Franco, Aaliyah Crawford, Emma Thrasher, Addison Cipowski, Taylor Dafnis, Darci Stailey, Jacqueline Garcia, Melissa Carlos, Millie Magaña and Vanessa Salazar. In back are Octavio Bautista, Joshua Perez, Kayode Olaoye, Diego Ruiz, Ethan D. Lopez and Matthew Salazar.

 Provided

HAMMOND — Bishop Noll Institute has announced its Graduates with Distinction for the class of 2022.

These top academic seniors all earned a 4.0 or above GPA. These grades also determine valedictorian and salutatorian. 

Abigail Wojtaszek, of Hammond, has been named valedictorian. Anaiz Espinoza, of Chicago’s Hegewisch neighborhood, has been named salutatorian. Both attended St. Casimir School in Hammond. 

The other graduates with distinction are the following: Octavio Bautista, of Hammond, St. Casimir School; Melissa Carlos, of Hammond, St. John Bosco; Addison Cipowski, of Munster, St. Thomas More; Aaliyah Crawford, of Hammond, St. John Bosco; Taylor Dafnis, of Whiting, St. John the Baptist; Hana Franco, of East Chicago, St. Stanislaus; Jacqueline Garcia, of Hammond, St. Casimir Catholic School; Ethan D. Lopez, of Chicago’s East Side neighborhood, St. John the Baptist; Olivia Magallon, of Hammond, St. Casimir.

Other Gradutes with Distinction include Millie Magaña, of Hammond, St. Casimir; Kayode Olaoye, of Hammond, St. Thomas More; Joshua Perez, of Hammond, Our Lady of Grace; Diego Ruiz, of Hammond, St. Casimir; Matthew Salazar, of Chicago’s East Side neighborhood, George Washington Elementary School; Vanessa Salazar, of Hammond, St. Stanislaus; Darci Stailey, of Chicago’s Hegewisch neighborhood, St. John the Baptist; and Emma Thrasher, of Hammond, St. John the Baptist.

