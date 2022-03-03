Bishop Noll names Graduates with Distinction

HAMMOND — Bishop Noll Institute has announced its Graduates with Distinction for the class of 2022.

These top academic seniors all earned a 4.0 or above GPA. These grades also determine valedictorian and salutatorian.

Abigail Wojtaszek, of Hammond, has been named valedictorian. Anaiz Espinoza, of Chicago’s Hegewisch neighborhood, has been named salutatorian. Both attended St. Casimir School in Hammond.

The other graduates with distinction are the following: Octavio Bautista, of Hammond, St. Casimir School; Melissa Carlos, of Hammond, St. John Bosco; Addison Cipowski, of Munster, St. Thomas More; Aaliyah Crawford, of Hammond, St. John Bosco; Taylor Dafnis, of Whiting, St. John the Baptist; Hana Franco, of East Chicago, St. Stanislaus; Jacqueline Garcia, of Hammond, St. Casimir Catholic School; Ethan D. Lopez, of Chicago’s East Side neighborhood, St. John the Baptist; Olivia Magallon, of Hammond, St. Casimir.

Other Gradutes with Distinction include Millie Magaña, of Hammond, St. Casimir; Kayode Olaoye, of Hammond, St. Thomas More; Joshua Perez, of Hammond, Our Lady of Grace; Diego Ruiz, of Hammond, St. Casimir; Matthew Salazar, of Chicago’s East Side neighborhood, George Washington Elementary School; Vanessa Salazar, of Hammond, St. Stanislaus; Darci Stailey, of Chicago’s Hegewisch neighborhood, St. John the Baptist; and Emma Thrasher, of Hammond, St. John the Baptist.

