Bishop Noll staff treated to take-home Christmas dinner

Thanks to these measures, Noll experienced a low infection rate among its student body this semester, resulting in minimal interruptions to in-person learning at the college prep, co-educational high school in Hammond.

“I told the board how hard all the staff was working to open the school for in-person learning and then continue to maintain that safe educational environment,” Pastrick said. “I shared the challenges of daily instruction for our teachers, and we discussed the energy they were exerting for a successful school year. I told them about my role in keeping morale high this year and its challenges.”

Board member Dave Skibinski, a Bishop Noll alum who lives near Los Angeles, said he marveled at the commitment, creativity and innovation from each administrator as they presented their reports. He compelled the board to find a way to help, and suggested creating the BNI Staff Support Fund.

Skibinski said he wanted to encourage the staff to keep up the good work.

“My late wife, Annie Johnston, was an educator for over 20 years. When she died, I was amazed at the outpouring of good will and stories from her former students. The impact BNI is having on its students is tremendous and not always immediately evident.”