Bishop Noll stages spring musical

HAMMOND — Bishop Noll Institute presents Xanadu!" as its spring musical, premiering next week.

"Xanadu" is a musical comedy that follows the journey of a magical and wacky Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California, in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first roller disco.

But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds. A comedy full of 1980s classics with a bit of a twist this is a parody of a beloved cult classic movie.

The show stars Hailey Wojtaszek as Kira/Clio, Jackson Montgomery as Sonny Malone, Gerardo Garcia as Danny Maguire, Indigo Moore as Melpomene, Abigail Wojtaszek as Calliope. The cast also includes Taylor Adams, Maisie Wragg, Amy Ledezma, Ayanna Wash, Nestor Soto, Emily Lynch, Iris Romero, Katie Seleb, Antione Lewis, Kiera Quinlan, Sophia Mendez and Adrianna Alvaraez.

Ensemble includes Lizbeth Gonzalez, Mathieu Jadrych, Lacey Stanford, Painalli Patino, Joaquin Martinez, Ceaira Robinson, Jara Zamora, Omar Lopez, Jayla Lee, Haley Duckett, Adrianna Torres-Cruz, Dianna Torres-Cruz, Cara Van Til.

Cast members hail from Calumet City, Chicago, Gary, Glenwood, Hammond, Lansing, Merrillville, St. John, South Holland and Whiting.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. May 13, 7:30 p.m. May 14 and 7:30 p.m. May 15. Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults. They will be sold at the door. Bishop Noll is at 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond. Theater goers can enter through Door C.

