Bishop Noll stages spring musical

Students will present the musical "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at 7:30 p.m. April 16 and 17 and at 2:30 p.m. April 18 in the Bishop Noll auditorium, Door C, at 1519 Hoffman St.

Tickets will not be sold at the door to maintain audience limits. Instead, tickets must be reserved. To reserve tickets, contact drama teacher Kayla Konkle via email, kjones@bishopnoll.org, or send a direct message to "BNI Fine Arts" page on Facebook. Tickets will be reserved via Will Call and payment made at the door on night of performance. There are also plans to live stream performances. More details on live stream tickets will be available soon.