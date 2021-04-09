Bishop Noll valedictorian designation a family tradition

HAMMOND — When Bishop Noll Institute senior Carmelina Komyatte graduates as valedictorian this May, she will make history.

Carmelina becomes the third consecutive sibling from her family to earn the title of valedictorian at Bishop Noll, an accomplishment never before achieved in the school’s 100-year history.

Her brothers Franco and Giovanni earned the valedictorian title in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

“I think it’s really cool that all three of us have earned this title individually, especially for three consecutive years,” Carmelina said. “We are all pretty different people, but collectively we were always very intrinsically motivated.

"From a young age we understood that our schoolwork was our own responsibility, so whatever success we got from that was completely ours and no one else's. And you can see how that could be pretty convincing to three little kids who share everything.”

The siblings attended Our Lady of Grace School in Highland.