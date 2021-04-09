Bishop Noll valedictorian designation a family tradition

HAMMOND — When Bishop Noll Institute senior Carmelina Komyatte graduates as valedictorian this May, she will make history.
Carmelina becomes the third consecutive sibling from her family to earn the title of valedictorian at Bishop Noll, an accomplishment never before achieved in the school’s 100-year history.
Her brothers Franco and Giovanni earned the valedictorian title in 2019 and 2020, respectively.
“I think it’s really cool that all three of us have earned this title individually, especially for three consecutive years,” Carmelina said. “We are all pretty different people, but collectively we were always very intrinsically motivated.
"From a young age we understood that our schoolwork was our own responsibility, so whatever success we got from that was completely ours and no one else's. And you can see how that could be pretty convincing to three little kids who share everything.”
The siblings attended Our Lady of Grace School in Highland.
“It is a small school, so we knew that we were big fish in that little pond but no one really knew what the big pond of Bishop Noll was going to be like, so we didn’t have expectations. None of us wanted this title for the attention or the speech or the medallion. I think we all just wanted to prove it to ourselves and to other people that we can still be big fish even in a big pond,” Carmelina said.
Graduating as valedictorian is a great source of pride because she has always been hard on herself when it comes to school, she said.
“I finally got to breathe because this is actual proof that I did everything I possibly could have done. I have taken all the hardest classes we have and I have earned all As all four years, and that was simply a matter of hard work and dedication. I have put so much time and effort into my classes and it just feels really good that it has finally paid off.”
Carmelina will follow in the footsteps of brother Giovanni when she attends the University of Notre Dame this fall to major in biology.