Bishop Noll welcome prospective families at upcoming events

HAMMOND — Families considering a Bishop Noll Institute education for their children are invited to several upcoming events for prospective Warriors.

At STREAM Lab Family Night, families with children of all ages are encouraged to explore the new Bishop Noll STREAM Lab. This interactive evening will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 29.

An open house for prospective students will provide the opportunity to tour the school, meet teachers and learn more about what makes BNI Warriors prepared for the future in mind, body and soul.

The next open house is from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 10. Prospective students and families will learn about everything the school has to offer, including its curriculum, vast technological resources, sports, clubs and campus ministry.

There will also be an opportunity to learn about financial aid, BNI scholarships and the Indiana School Choice Scholarship program, which recently became accessible to a greater number of Indiana families.

The school will hold its first entrance exam from 8 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Fee is $25, but those who attend the open house will receive a $5 discount. Please note that eighth-graders attending a school in the Diocese of Gary will take the entrance exam at their own school.

Now in its 102nd school year, Bishop Noll Institute, a Catholic high school, serves the youth of Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland area.

Through participating in the national Project Lead the Way’s STEM program, Noll freshmen are immediately immersed into the world of engineering design. The school’s STREAM Lab, the first STEM lab of its kind in the Region, focuses on the disciplines of science, technology, engineering and math along with religion and art. The school offers 27 AP, dual college credit, and honors courses in a variety of subjects along with more than 40 varsity sports, clubs and academic teams for students to enjoy.

Bishop Noll Institute is at 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond.

For more information on any upcoming events, email admissions@bishopnoll.org or call 219- 932-9058.