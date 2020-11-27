Bishop resanctifies Black Oak church after statues vandalized

GARY — Bishop Robert J. McClory recently resanctified St. Ann Catholic Church in the Black Oak section of Gary after two statues outside the church were vandalized this year.

The bishop formally blessed and dedicated the parish grounds and statues as part of the ceremony. The statues portray St. Ann and her daughter, St. Mary.

About 30 parishioners participated in the Saturday service to consecrate a statue of Mary that replaced a decades-old iconic image toppled by vandals this summer. Statues of St. Ann and Mary had been overturned outside the church this fall.

During the prayer service, the bishop blessed the statues and the church entryway with holy water.

Parishioners, wearing masks and adhering to social distancing guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic, sang and joined in prayer. McClory urged the faithful to look to the saints for prayers and encouragement to persevere through difficult times.

