ST. JOHN — Chris and Amy Kinard have visited the Shrine of Christ’s Passion several times because it's near their home in Dyer.

Yet neither had walked the Stations of the Cross procession on Good Friday. Until this year.

The Kinards, parishioners at St. Maria Goretti Church, waited patiently on a sun-filled Friday morning to begin the annual procession with others crowded outside the shrine’s gift shop.

“It will be special with the bishop directing the prayers and walking the Stations of the Cross,” Chris said.

“We’ve taken it for granted because we live so close,” Amy said.

Brenda Pirrera of St. John said this was the second time she has taken part in the Good Friday procession.

“I have been waiting for it all year," she said. "It’s wonderful.”

Pirrera, who came alone, said it’s important for her to visit the shrine because she believes religion in the United States has taken a downturn among those attending church.

“I need it,” Pirrera said. “I would have brought my seven grandchildren if they were off from school.”

Bishop Robert McClory, leader of the Catholic Diocese of Gary, said taking part in the Stations of the Cross is an annual tradition that “lets us remember all that Jesus did for us.”

“It’s a blessing to be here.”

He estimated, given the crowd and the good weather, that more people were taking part this year.

Paul Anderson, general manager for the shrine, agreed with McClory’s assessment of the bigger crowd, which he estimated at 2,000 participants.

The shrine sees 8,000 to 10,000 guests on Good Friday each year, he said.

New additions include the Family Plaza and Our Lady of Guadalupe Plaza.

The shrine opened in 2007, and the annual procession has been staged each year since 2008 — with the exception of 2020, when it was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

Anderson introduced McClory as people waited for the walk to begin.

“I want to welcome everyone on this beautiful day," he said. "The bishop will guide us through the stations and give a final blessing when we finish.”

Anderson said the event is broadcast across the country and on an app that will "go across the world."

During the half-mile winding pathway, McClory mixed Scripture passages and lessons at each stop, which includes 40 life-size bronze sculptures.

While walking from one Station to the next, followers recited the Lord's Prayer or sang songs, including the spiritual "Were You There?"

Although the sun was shining, the air was cool at the beginning of the noon walk, so most came wearing coats or light jackets.

Parents pushed young children in their strollers; others hoisted their children on top of their shoulders.

Older participants or those with disabilities rode in powered wheelchairs or were pushed in wheelchairs by loved ones.

Kathy Fenner of Lowell, who has taken part several times in the procession, became emotional before the walk began.

“I have found nothing like it," she said. "It’s made me believe deeply into my faith. This is the least I could do for what Jesus has done for me.”