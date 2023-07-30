MOROCCO — The bison's tails swished back and fourth as they grazed through the tallgrasses and yellow cone flowers.

"That means they're calm," Trevor Edmonson explained. "They're tails stiffen when they feel like they're in danger."

The 110 bison that roam the Kankakee Sands Preserve have no reason to be afraid, they've never been hunted and they aren't being raised as livestock. However, these mighty creatures still have an important job — they're helping restore Northwest Indiana's prairie.

Restoring what was lost

The fleeing bison that appears on Indiana's state seal does not resemble the mild herd at Kankakee Sands. The animal's tail stands straight in the air as it leaps over a log, seemingly running away from a man chopping down a tree.

According to Indiana historian Jacob Piatt Dunn, "the woodman represented civilization subduing the wilderness; and the buffalo, . . . going west, . . . represented the primitive life retiring in that direction before the advance of civilization."

The first recorded use of the Indiana state seal was 1801. Less than thirty years later, bison had been completely eradicated from the state.

Edmonson, project director at Kankakee Sands, said hunting records show Newton County's last bison was killed in 1824.

In the mid-19th century, it was estimated that 30 million to 60 million buffalo roamed North America. Many Native tribes relied on bison for food and other resources, however as the railroad began to expand white settlers began to travel throughout the country, eradicating bison. The federal government recognized how important bison were to Native American survival and in an effort to weaken the tribes, the U.S. Army provided free ammunition to bison hunters.

By the end of the 1800s less than 1,000 bison remained in North America.

As bison were being brought to the brink of extinction, Native tribes were forced onto reservations and in states like Indiana, tribes lost all of their land. Early Hoosiers worked to convert the state's natural areas into farmland, draining wetlands and plowing prairies.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources 85% of Indiana's wetlands have been lost since the 1780s. The DNR also estimates that prairies likely made up about 15% of the state before European settlers arrived. Much of this prairie land would have been in Northwest Indiana; almost all of the state's original prairie has been lost.

“Back then people didn’t view wetlands as important infrastructure, they kind of viewed it as wasted land or marginal land," Edmonson explained.

Before the Nature Conservancy, or TNC, created the Kankakee Sands preserve in 1996, the land had been used for grazing and row crops. Pulling out an original map of Newton County from 1876, Edmonson pointed to the careful black hatch marks that fill the area where the preserve is today.

"That was all marshland," Edmonson said, adding that the southern half of the county contained tallgrass prairie.

The 8,4000-acre preserve sits in the footprint of Beaver Lake, which was Indiana's biggest freshwater lake before it was drained. The lake was part of the Grand Kankakee Marsh system, which once stretched all the way from South Bend to Momence, IL, making it the largest inland wetland in North America.

Over the past century Newton County's landscape has changed a lot: homes and farm fields now fill the former marsh, sand dunes were mined to help build U.S. 41 and the much of the black oak savanna where bison once roamed has become overgrown.

Edmonson said restoring this land will be a "multigeneration journey," one that will require native plants, prescribed burns, cattle, and, of course, plenty of bison.

The benefits of bison

The Kankakee Sands property is a patchwork of wetlands, black oak savanna, sedge meadows and prairie. Edmonson said

“The goal of our site is not to create one uniform prairie, everywhere you go here there's going to be a mix of soil types, a mix of plant communities that intertwined in that mosaic," Edmonson said. "That’s really what nature is."

This "mosaic" of different plant types helps promote biodiversity as different kinds of wildlife need different kinds of habitat to survive. Edmonson said the property is home to over 700 plant species, 250 bird species, 70 butterfly species and 1,000 moth species.

Many of these species thrive in habitats that have "structure," Edmonson explained grasslands that have plants with varying heights are good for a wide-range of wildlife. Promoting health, structured grassland requires natural disturbances like prescribed burns and grazing.

“If I were to plant a prairie full of Big Bluestem without bison, it’s going to be all eight-foot tall and look pretty uniform” Edmonson explained that grazing "Allows for other things to take up that real-estate and thrive."

In an effort to recreate the natural disturbances that would have occurred historically, TNC introduced 23 bison to Kankakee Sands in 2016. The herd has more than quadrupled; Edmonson said there were about 20 new calves this year alone. With 12 herds and about 6,000 animals, TNC is the second-largest bison producer in North America, behind media mogul Ted Turner. FIX

Edmonson said the benefits of bison go beyond grazing; when the giant animals take "dust baths" they create large divots in the earth, which fill with water and are used as breeding grounds for frogs and turtles, they distribute seeds and spores by carrying them in their thick coats, and birds and small mammals use bison hair to insulate nests and burrows.

“They are truly a keystone species," Edmonson said bison likely impact their environment in unknown ways as well. "That's part of the fun. You put them out there and then monitor birds and butterflies and dung beetles and things like that."

The herd has also changed how the human species interacts with Kankakee Sands.

Before the bison arrived, the preserve received few visitors. Now school groups, tourists and drivers who spot the herd from the highway stop-in and want to learn more. The preserve has a bison viewing area, but Edmonson said it's essentially a gravel lot. The Nature Conservancy is working to develop "flagship" preserves where people can visit and learn more about the groups conservation efforts.

As part of this initiative, Kankakee Sands is looking to create an outdoor pavilion with seating and informational signage and two bison viewing platforms. Earlier this month the preserve received a $25,000 donation from the NiSource Charitable Foundation for the project. Edmonson said they hope to start work on the project next summer, those interested in donating to the project or volunteering at Kankakee Sands can visit nature.org/Indiana.

The goal of the interpretive signage is to help visitors conduct self-guided tours of the properties' many trails. Traditional Western conservation practices kept people away from protected land, but Edmonson said this mindset is changing.

“People have always been involved and intertwined with nature," Edmonson said. "We’re not really separate from it so we want to get as many people out here as we can to see that nature is critical infrastructure for society and is also therapeutic and inspirational."

After walking through the sedges, admiring the deep purple ironweed flowers, taking in the the bison herd and listing to the meadowlarks, Edmonson hopes visitors will be inspired to protect nature in their own communities.

