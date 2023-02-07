The Miller Beach Arts and Creative District is now exhibiting the Black History is History art show in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.

The "Group Exhibit of Exceptional Talent Curated by Angel Knight" is now on display at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary.

“I love this gift and the energy pouring out of me, the sensation that comes through is indescribable, it’s a feeling," Knight said.

It features artworks by Dana Todd Pope, Kudzai Mutasa, Raymond Thomas, Sam Lee, Angel Knight and Bridget Pettis.

“My creations often examine the complex realities of race and self-identity in our times and how they interweave through the tears and triumphs of the human experience," Thomas said.

The group exhibition explores African-American history, culture and experience for Black History Month.

Mutasa for instance said her work aims to use "the visual arts to educate, empower and encourage others by touching their spirit and celebrating the diversity in life.”

The exhibit runs through March 10. An artist's talk will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on March 5.

Artist Patty Roberts also will host "Cold Wax, Hot Art" instruction from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and again on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts.

The class will teach how to use cold wax and oil paint to make art. Participants will get art supplies and go home with cold wax, oil paint and paper to continue pursuing the creative process.

The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 219-885-9114 or visit millerbeacharts.org.