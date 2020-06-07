Black NWI cops stare down racism, animosity upholding oath

“I wanted to talk to her, and say ‘Hey, look, I am a black father. I have kids. And I do worry about them coming home,’” White said. “If I ever get the chance to see her again, or if I run into her, I would tell her I appreciate the things she had to say and probably introduce myself, instead of us standing on two different sides.”

All across the U.S., peaceful and violent protests have ignited in major cities, suburban communities and small towns over the treatment of black people by cops following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd.

Captured on a viral video, Floyd died May 25 after a white officer with the Minneapolis Police Department pinned him to the ground with a knee to the neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd pleaded: “I can’t breathe.”

And in the midst of it all, you have black officers on the front lines, balancing the needs of upholding their oaths of office and navigating their unique role in combating systematic racism in this country.