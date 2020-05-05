Blogger-turned-bomber sentencing questioned

HAMMOND — A political blogger doing prison time for sending a message with a letter bomb may have a new lawyer to challenge his 29-year sentence.
U.S. District Court Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen is asking the federal court’s public defender office to give Eric Krieg advice on whether it is legally possible to reverse Krieg’s guilty plea to felony bombing charges.
Krieg claims he got bad legal advice two years ago from his private lawyer to sign a plea bargain that put him behind bars for so long a time, but may have saved him from an even longer prison term.
Federal prosecutors argued in a court memo, made public Monday, that Krieg went into his plea bargain with his eyes open and doesn’t deserve a new day in court or a lighter sentence.
Krieg, 47, pleaded guilty in December 2018 to four felony counts alleging he manufactured and mailed an explosive device to the home of attorney David Westland Sept. 6, 2017.
He also admitted to sending a death threat Sept. 29, 2017, to Dave Hein, a Hammond city employee, with whom Krieg had feuded on social media.
Krieg, an engineer for the BP refinery, came to public attention as author of “Blue County in a Red State,” a conservative political blog he wrote from 2012 to 2017 under the pen name "Buzzcut," a reference to the closely cropped hair he once sported.
He delighted in attacking Democratic Party officials, including Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and traded barbs with politically liberal posters.
Krieg emerged from social media to run unsuccessful campaigns in 2010 for Lake County Council and 2012 for Lake County surveyor.
While Krieg never publicly advocated violence, federal investigators said he harbored a deep resentment for David Westland, a lawyer who twice represented clients who sued Krieg.
Five years ago, Westland maneuvered Krieg into paying Aaron McDermott, a brother of the Hammond mayor, $45,000 and apologizing to him online, for a slanderous attack Krieg made on Aaron.
Investigators said Krieg was so humiliated, he constructed a pipe bomb that would maim or kill anyone nearby with shrapnel and delivered it Sept. 6, 2017, to the East Chicago post office.
The bomb prematurely detonated causing minor injuries to a female postal worker handling the package.
Van Bokkelen asked Monday that the Federal Community Defenders Office, which represents indigent criminal defendants at taxpayers expense, to look into Krieg’s complaint and advise the court, in writing, whether it has any merit.
Jerome T. Flynn, a member of the court's public defender staff, wrote to the judge Tuesday afternoon none of the public defenders can represent Krieg because of a conflict of interest they have in the case. The court has yet to respond.
Anthony David Wilson
Age: 29
Residence: East Peoria, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1803110
Arrest Date: March 31, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated; Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering a Person
Class: Misdemeanors
Dandre Lamar McKinney
Davonnus Marcus Johnson
Age: 25
Residence: Hillsboro, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1802938
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: Theft/Rec Stol Prop
Class: Felony D
Eric Lamont Phillips
Jason Anthony Temple
Age: 25
Residence: Hobart
Booking Number(s): 1803109
Arrest Date: March 31, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated; Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering a Person; Operating While Intoxicated - BAC - .08% -.15%
Class: Misdemeanors
Jessie James
Age: 45
Residence: Cedar Lake
Booking Number(s): 1802937
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: OWI Endangering a Person, OWI
Class: Misdemeanor A, Misdemeanor C
John Jacob Allison
Jonathan Besonias
Age: 24
Residence: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Booking Number(s): 1803050
Arrest Date: March 29, 2018
Offense Description: Sexual Battery
Class: Felony
Jonathan Ray Buckhouse
Age: 24
Residence: Maple Grove, Minnesota
Booking Number(s): 1802932
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: OWI - at least .15%
Class: Misdemeanor A
Michael Lavell McCullough
Michael Wells
Mistylynn Louise Peterson
Phillip K Zarobsky
Age: 39
Residence: Orland Hills, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1803127
Arrest Date: April 1, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Ramon Noel Escobedo
Age: 37
Residence: Hammond
Booking Number(s): 1803052
Arrest Date: March 29, 2018
Offense Description: Robbery
Class: Felony
Ricardo Rene Ruiz Jr.
Sharlee G Wilkerson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.