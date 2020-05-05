Blogger-turned-bomber sentencing questioned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A political blogger doing prison time for sending a message with a letter bomb may have a new lawyer to challenge his 29-year sentence.

U.S. District Court Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen is asking the federal court’s public defender office to give Eric Krieg advice on whether it is legally possible to reverse Krieg’s guilty plea to felony bombing charges.

Krieg claims he got bad legal advice two years ago from his private lawyer to sign a plea bargain that put him behind bars for so long a time, but may have saved him from an even longer prison term.

Federal prosecutors argued in a court memo, made public Monday, that Krieg went into his plea bargain with his eyes open and doesn’t deserve a new day in court or a lighter sentence.

Krieg, 47, pleaded guilty in December 2018 to four felony counts alleging he manufactured and mailed an explosive device to the home of attorney David Westland Sept. 6, 2017.

He also admitted to sending a death threat Sept. 29, 2017, to Dave Hein, a Hammond city employee, with whom Krieg had feuded on social media.