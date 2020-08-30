Blood donations encouraged during Childhood Cancer Awareness month

In observance of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, the American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to give blood or platelets to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.
The National Cancer Institute estimates that more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year. Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.
Cancer and cancer treatments can put patients at risk for low red blood cell and platelet counts. Some types of chemotherapy can damage bone marrow, lowering the production of red blood cells and platelets. Cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma attack the bone marrow as well. Blood and platelet transfusions can enable patients to receive critical treatments needed to fight and survive cancer.
Blood donations are needed to ensure blood products are available for pediatric cancer patients and others throughout this pandemic. As a thank-you, those who come to give Sept. 4-8 will receive a pair of Red Cross branded socks, while supplies last.
Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood drives are also essential in helping ensure blood is available for patients this winter. To learn more and sign up to host a blood drive this fall and winter, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Important COVID-19 information for donors
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may qualify to be convalescent plasma donors.
Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within 7 to 10 days through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
The following are blood donation opportunities Sept. 1-15:
JASPER COUNTY
DeMotte: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Sept. 12, St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 334 15th Street SW
LAPORTE COUNTY
LaPorte: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sept. 11, LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 W R 2
Noon- 6 p.m. Sept. 14, First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincolnway
Michigan City: Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 1, St. John's United Church of Christ, 101 St. John Road
Rolling Prairie: 1-6 p.m. Sept. 15, St. John Kanty, 7012 North 600 East
LAKE COUNTY
Crown Point: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3, St. Matthias Church, 101 W Burrell Drive
1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Life Well, 7037 East 117th Ave.
2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Crown Point Community Library, 122 N. Main St.
Highland
1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Highland Parks & Recreation Center, 2450 Lincoln St.
Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 15, Wicker Memorial Park, 2215 Ridge Road.
Merrillville
8 a.m. - noon Sept. 5, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave.
Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 14, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave.
NEWTON COUNTY
Lake Village: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sept. 12, Lake Township Community Center, 9728 N. 300 W.
PORTER COUNTY
Chesterton
2-8 p.m. Sept. 1, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive
2-7 p.m. Sept. 8, Liberty Bible Church, 824 North Calumet Avenue
Kouts
2-7 p.m. Sept. 3, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 507 Rose St.
Valparaiso
9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sept. 5, Washington Evangelical Free Church, 3805 LaPorte Ave.
3-7 p.m. Sept. 10, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 505 Bullseye Lake Road
Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 11, St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd.
