Blow torch use was cause of residential fire, official says
A home in unincorporated Jackson Township was destroyed by fire on Friday afternoon.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A blow torch being used to work on a vehicle in an attached garage was the cause of a fire that gutted a home Friday afternoon, an official said.

Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department personnel were called to the scene of a garage blaze at 4:35 p.m. Friday at a home in the 200 East block of 1050 North in unincorporated Jackson Township, Assistant Fire Chief Michael Wineland said.

First responders were met with heavy flames in the garage that had begun spreading to the house, Wineland said. Because the fire was away from the road, a relay was set up to supply water to the engine from a portable tank.

No one was injured, Wineland said. The Red Cross was called to arrange for temporary housing for the home's residents because the structure was rendered uninhabitable.

Also responding were fire departments from Chesterton, Westville, Porter, Beverly Shores, Union Township, South Haven, Pine Township and Washington Township, along with Northwest Health ambulance, Porter County Sheriff's Department and Porter County Highway Department.

