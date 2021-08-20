Blue Angels taking off from Gary airport

GARY — The Chicago Air and Water Show may be canceled, but the Blue Angels are coming in its place. There’s even a Region connection to the flying team.
The aviation team U.S. Navy Blue Angels will take off from the Gary/Chicago International Airport and perform over the Windy City between noon and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The best viewing location is considered along the lakefront between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue.
The Blue Angels’ appearance is being presented by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events as part of Lightfoot’s “Open Chicago” initiative to re-open the city.
At a meeting with media Friday at the Gary Jet Center, a fixed-base operator at the airport, Blue Angels crews outlined their responsibilities. Crew members including Navy Logistics Spc. 1st Class Jasmine Johnson, a Gary product and 2012 West Side High School graduate.
Johnson’s duties include parts, flight uniforms, fueling and ensuring the aircraft is pilot-ready.
“I love it,” Johnson said. “It’s been an incredible experience.”
This is Johnson’s final year with the Blue Angels, after which she will rejoin the regular fleet in Virginia.
The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach. Outreach includes visits to schools, hospitals and other community groups.
Due to COVID-19 and other health concerns, there will be no visits during this trip, said Marine Maj. Rick Rose. A two-year member of the team, Rose has been a Marine 10 years. It takes about that long, Rose said, to qualify as a Blue Angel.
Soaring at speeds up to 1,500 miles per hour, Rose said it feels “awesome.”
Rose counsels young people to “follow your passion. Whatever you do in life, be excellent at it and give 100%.”
The team consists of 140 active-duty sailors and Marines, including four female aviators. Thirty percent of Blue Angels crew members are women, a military spokesperson said.
This is the 75th season for the Blue Angels, the second-oldest aviation team in the world behind the French. Since its inception in 1946, the team has flown for more than 450 million spectators worldwide.
The show will feature six aircraft, including the new, larger jet platform, the F/A-18 Super Hornet. Carrying staff and supplies is the new logistics support aircraft, the C-130J Super Hercules, also known as “Fat Albert.”
The Blue Angels team is stationed in Pensacola, Florida, during its show season and spends January through March at the naval air facility at El Centro, California.
The Blue Angels’ 2021 schedule runs April through November. It includes flyovers through 12 states.
“We’re on the road 300 days of the year,” said Rose, who has traveled the world. “Seeing the different corners of the U.S. and seeing the different cultures, that’s a very fun experience.”
