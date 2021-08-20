Blue Angels taking off from Gary airport

Due to COVID-19 and other health concerns, there will be no visits during this trip, said Marine Maj. Rick Rose. A two-year member of the team, Rose has been a Marine 10 years. It takes about that long, Rose said, to qualify as a Blue Angel.

Soaring at speeds up to 1,500 miles per hour, Rose said it feels “awesome.”

Rose counsels young people to “follow your passion. Whatever you do in life, be excellent at it and give 100%.”

The team consists of 140 active-duty sailors and Marines, including four female aviators. Thirty percent of Blue Angels crew members are women, a military spokesperson said.

This is the 75th season for the Blue Angels, the second-oldest aviation team in the world behind the French. Since its inception in 1946, the team has flown for more than 450 million spectators worldwide.

The show will feature six aircraft, including the new, larger jet platform, the F/A-18 Super Hornet. Carrying staff and supplies is the new logistics support aircraft, the C-130J Super Hercules, also known as “Fat Albert.”

The Blue Angels team is stationed in Pensacola, Florida, during its show season and spends January through March at the naval air facility at El Centro, California.