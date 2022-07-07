 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blue Top hosts benefit for Cancer Resource Centre

HIGHLAND — Enjoy a burger, onion rings and more in a nostalgic setting while supporting a worthy cause.

Blue Top Drive-In will donate a portion of sales earned  July 24, to the Cancer Resource Centre in Munster.

Thirty percent of all food and drinks sold between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the drive-in that day will benefit the center. Blue Top, 8801 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland, will host a car show with live music, food and prizes the day of the fundraiser. Proceeds from a 50/50 raffle that day also will be donated to the center.

The donation will support classes and programs for cancer patients, hosted by the Cancer Resource Centre at locations throughout Northwest Indiana.

The resource center is offered through the Community Cancer Research Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of cancer care in Northwest Indiana and Chicago’s south suburbs.

Since opening its doors in 2003, the Cancer Resource Centre, located at 926 Ridge Road, Munster, has offered its services for free to all, including patients receiving medical treatment outside Community Healthcare System. The center is funded by donations and grants, in-kind donations and with volunteer support.

For more information on the mind-body-spirit programs and for a listing of upcoming virtual classes and events, visit cancerresourcecentre.com/ or call 219-836-3349.

