BMW driver clocks 105 mph on Borman, busted for OWI
BMW driver clocks 105 mph on Borman, busted for OWI

BMW driver who went 105 mph on Borman busted for OWI, drugs

Nermin Pavlica was arrested on a charge of O.W.I. and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A BMW driver who raced 105 mph on the Borman Expressway in Munster — nearly double the speed limit — ended up arrested this weekend for driving under the influence and possessing drugs, according to police.

The Indiana State Police said that Senior Trooper Anthony Potesta and Probationary Trooper Jarah Burgin were out on on patrol on Interstate 80/94 near Calumet Ave in Munster Saturday when they saw a red BMW speeding eastbound on the heavily trafficked highway. It clocked in on their radar at 105 mph in a stretch on the Borman Expressway near the Illinois/Indiana state line where the posted speed limit is 55 mph.

"A traffic stop was initiated on the BMW and further investigation lead the officers to believe that the driver was impaired," Indiana State Police said in a press release. "The driver voluntarily performed field sobriety tests and submitted to a certified breath test. That certified test showed his blood alcohol content to be .11%."

Under Indiana law, anyone driving a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least .08% is considered impaired.

The state troopers arrested Nermin Pavlica, a 29-year-old resident of Wyoming, Michigan, which is near Grand Rapids. He was taken to the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, where guards found narcotics during a search of his personal property.

Pavlica was arrested on on preliminary charges of Operating While Intoxicated, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Level 6 Felony.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

