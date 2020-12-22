BNI alumna offers Christmas message

As the Christmas season neared, Lillian said she was happy to share a Christmas message with her fellow alumni. She wished to tell them to keep their faith.

“I was very into praying the rosary since I was very little and my mother was, too, so I would say pray the rosary,” she said. “It’s a weapon that will carry you through any bad time in your life. It’s marvelous. And have hope, even in the dilemma we are in today with the whole world in such a mess. You cannot give up hope. There’s always hope and, one day, I'm still waiting for the Immaculate Heart of Mary to triumph.”

Lillian, who prays the rosary every morning and night, said it’s a great comfort to her, as is her faith, instilled to her through her family and the Catholic education she received.

As Bishop Noll continues to celebrate its 100th school year, families like the Schrieners, with their longstanding history in the school, make it especially momentous.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Lillian said of the school’s 100th. “I just celebrated mine last January, and it was wonderful. I enjoyed my years at Catholic Central, and it set me along my path. I think if you have a good foundation, you can weather any storm. It doesn’t make any difference what the problem is but it’s always solvable with a good foundation.”

