BNI begins100th school year with new reentry plan

HAMMOND — Bishop Noll Institute officially began its 100th school year last Wednesday, the first time opening its doors with stringent pandemic precautions.

While the COVID-19 virus has thrown many unexpected and unprecedented challenges in the way of life and the education system, Bishop Noll said it has remained committed to its goals – to keep students safe, healthy and engaged in quality learning while providing a sense of normalcy and community during this difficult time.

Freshmen arrived at 1519 Hoffman St. Aug. 12 ready to begin their first year as a Bishop Noll Warrior. In the next few days, most sophomores, juniors and seniors would also return while more than 100 students will remain home, having opted to receive their BNI education virtually for the first quarter.

It was a century ago when four Sisters of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ arrived in the Calumet Region of Northwest Indiana to open a Catholic high school. Today that legacy continues to be honored by re-imaging the school’s mission to educate students in mind, body and soul, the school said.