BNI fundraiser returns as in-person and virtual event

HAMMOND — The Bishop Noll Institute Big Event committee members have done a lot of pivoting the past two springs to continue to make the school’s annual fundraiser a success despite the obstacles.

“The funds raised from the Big Event are so vital to our student scholarships, so we did not have an option to fail or cancel it,” said Noll’s Director of Advancement Mary Ellen O’Neill. “We transitioned the auction portion into an online format and are so grateful that our alumni and donors around the country stepped up to make the events so successful.

“We are excited to announce that this year, the Big Event will return as a hybrid event, including a celebration and chance to reunite in the school fieldhouse for a night. We’re also building on the success of our virtual auctions, which were able to reach, to their joy and ours, many more people beyond those who are able to attend the in-person event,” O’Neill said.

This year's Big Event will take place April 29. The in-person gathering will take place from 6 to 11:30 p.m. in the fieldhouse, 1519 Hoffman St., Hammond, with food catered by Dal Santo's, beer and wine, entertainment and raffles. Guests will also have the opportunity to win prizes like cash, trips, gift cards, sport tickets and more throughout the night's raffles and online auction.

A virtual option will allow those who wish to attend from the comfort of their homes to watch a livestream of the event highlights and bid on auction items.

At least 80 auction items will be up for grabs including past favorites and new options. Several popular items include a weeklong stay at a condo in Sanibel Island, Florida; homemade pierogi, and alcohol packages. New this year are tickets to the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State football game as well as Broadway in Chicago play tickets.

All auction items will be listed online and bids will be placed online whether attending in person or virtually. A help desk will be available during the event to assist those who need help with placing bids or registering online.

Attendees must be 21 or older. Advance tickets to the in-person event only cost $50 per person. After April 22, they will cost $60 per person. Donations, sponsorships and previewing items can also be done by clicking below.

Guests can preview auction items, make donations and buy tickets to attend online at https://bigevent2022.givesmart.com.

The evening also includes the Warrior Split the Pot 50/50 Raffle. Raffle tickets cannot be purchased online but can be purchased in the BNI main office, in person at the Big Event or via mail. Tickets cost $10 each.

To order via mail, make checks payable to BNI and return to: BNI Advancement Office - 1519 Hoffman St, Hammond, IN 46327. If ordering multiple tickets, please include address labels to be used on all of your ticket stubs.

Ticket stubs will be mailed to you. Winner will be drawn and announced at The Big Event on April 29, 2022. Winner need not be present and will be notified. Proceeds will benefit BNI Scholarship Fund. Postmark by April 24, 2022. License #000575. Winners must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid driver's license or state issued photo ID.

Need help with donating an auction item, being a sponsor or purchasing tickets? Contact Juli Sandoval in the Advancement Office at (219) 932-9058, ext.1005, or e-mail jsandoval@bishopnoll.org.

