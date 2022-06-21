BNI hosts helicopter ball drop to benefit school

HAMMOND — Registration is currently open for the Bishop Noll Institute golf outing, which will benefit student scholars.

This year’s outing isJuly 18 at Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville.

Tickets to the outing can be purchased online at https://bnigolf22.givesmart.com. Fees are $200 per golfer or $800 per foursome. Tickets include lunch, golf and cart, drinks on the course, dinners and prizes. Guests may attend dinner only for $60.

A reduced fee of $100 is available for young alums, those who graduated from BNI in 2012 or later. Registration is open until July13, and sponsorships are also available.

In addition to the golf outing, the day will include the Bishop Noll Helicopter Ball Drop, also at Innsbrook Country Club.

Participants can purchase a numbered golf ball for $25, or five for $100, by mailing payment and entry form to BNI. New this year, with an entry of $100 or more, a second contest will open to entrants where they can purchase a red ball for $50 each.

Red balls are eligible for the closest-to-the-pin contest as well as a 50/50 prize. Entry forms are available to download at bishopnoll.org or can be picked up at BNI’s main office from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. They also can be requested by emailing advancement@bishopnoll.org.

The balls will be dropped over the target that will include a flagstick, or pin, in the center. The 10 golf balls settling closest to the pin will win cash prizes and are eligible for a $100,000 grand prize. See full contest rules at www.bishopnoll.org. Sales will close at 10:30 a.m. July 18 or when the 1500th ball is sold, whichever comes first. Winner need not be present to win.

Indiana gaming regulations prohibit the purchase of raffle tickets (or, in this case, golf balls) with a credit card.

For more information on sponsorships or registration, contact Juli Sandoval at jsandoval@bishopnoll.org or 219-932-9058, ext. 1005.

