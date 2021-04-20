BNI Science Olympiad Team members crack into top sports at virtual state meet

“It felt great to compete in the state competition,” she said. “Knowing the hard work that everyone put into the events and seeing success was amazing … everyone did great and I know we will have continued success next season.”

In addition to Science Olympiad, Piskol is involved in Spell Bowl, volleyball, track, Biology Club and Environmental Club.

Sophomore team member Rebecca Carlos competed in Write Stuff, Write It Do It, Anatomy and Physiology and helped her teammates with Gravity Vehicle. She joined Science Olympiad her freshman year because she likes how science makes her think outside the box and find different ways to solve a problem.

“I enjoy that we could choose which events we want to do and how welcoming and understanding everyone is.”

In addition to the team, she is a member of National Honor Society, Marching Band and Concert Band. She is on the tennis team and involved in Drama Club, Chess Club, Women’s Empowerment Club, Crochet Club, Environmental Club and the National Honor Society