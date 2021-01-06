Board donates cemetery plot to late Crown Point historian

CROWN POINT — The city is donating a cemetery plot at the Historic Maplewood Cemetery to honor Bruce Woods, who died Tuesday at the age of 78.
During its Wednesday meeting over Zoom, the Crown Point Board of Works approved donating a cemetery plot, as well as funds for a "significant" grave marker, to Woods, who was a beloved Crown Point historian and Merrillville educator.
Tom Hawes, sexton at Maplewood Cemetery, said he came to know Woods through the Lake County Historical Society, where Woods was president for more than 40 years.
"Over the years, he and I have had a good relationship working back and forth on things," Hawes said. "I thought the city should offer him, or his family, something in return for what he has done."
Hawes said the plot will be near Woods' relatives who are buried at Maplewood.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said after the meeting the donation is a "small tribute" from the city to honor Woods' contributions to Crown Point.
"We all know what Mr. Woods has contributed to the community here and preserving the history," Uran said. "(He) probably had the best working knowledge of anything that took place at any point in time in our community."
Funeral services for Woods have been set for Monday, but specific arrangements have yet to be announced.
Also Wednesday, the Board of Works received an update on ongoing water and wastewater projects in the city.
On the water side, the city's 96th Place redundant tank is substantially complete, said Al Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers.
Work on the Kaiser Park redundant tank is set to be complete this spring, Stong said, noting crews are expected to mobilize for phase three of the water project to install a bulk water fill station and chloramine stations in late February, early March.
On the wastewater side, Stong said the 101st Avenue sewer replacement project is substantially complete, with weather-dependent improvements set to be complete in the spring.
A pre-construction meeting has yet to be set for the city's combined sewer overflow (CSO) 005 sewer improvements project, Stong said.
The Board also:
- Approved a $29,597.70 change order for ongoing renovations at City Hall at 101 N. East St.
- Paid a $57,057.15 change order for work on a redundant tank at Kaiser Park.
- OK'd an additional $3,927.99 for concrete work being done at the Crown Point Civic Center, 101 S. East St.
- Received and opened bids for new turf at Cal Ripken baseball fields in partnership with the Dean and Barbara White Foundation and other organizations.
- Agreed to purchase new parks department equipment, including a Smithco sand star, two trucks and a scissor lift not to exceed $99,537.
- Signed off on a renewal of the city's insurance policy.