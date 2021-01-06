Board donates cemetery plot to late Crown Point historian

CROWN POINT — The city is donating a cemetery plot at the Historic Maplewood Cemetery to honor Bruce Woods, who died Tuesday at the age of 78.

During its Wednesday meeting over Zoom, the Crown Point Board of Works approved donating a cemetery plot, as well as funds for a "significant" grave marker, to Woods, who was a beloved Crown Point historian and Merrillville educator.

Tom Hawes, sexton at Maplewood Cemetery, said he came to know Woods through the Lake County Historical Society, where Woods was president for more than 40 years.

"Over the years, he and I have had a good relationship working back and forth on things," Hawes said. "I thought the city should offer him, or his family, something in return for what he has done."

Hawes said the plot will be near Woods' relatives who are buried at Maplewood.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran said after the meeting the donation is a "small tribute" from the city to honor Woods' contributions to Crown Point.