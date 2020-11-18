Board gives green light to renovating city buildings

When completed, Uran said, the Civic Center will be a complete, one-unit building.

Work on the 2,700-square-foot clerk-treasurer’s office will make the city hall facility more accessible, Pieters said. Work includes tuckpointing the limestone and sandstone exterior, lowering the concrete leading to the outdoor transaction window, and lowering that window.

Interior work on the building includes a new acoustical ceiling, new lighting, and redoing the break room. The work is expected to take four months.

Uran said these improvements allow for increased social distancing, more counter space, and more engagement in counter areas.

Noting that his staff is “on top of each other,” Clerk-Treasurer Dave Benson said these improvements allow workers to spread out and better service the public while maintaining a COVD-19-safe distance.

Uran added that if the city decides to build a new City Hall, the improvements make these buildings more valuable and attractive to the private sector.

Fire station improvements include interior work in an 808-square-foot area of the kitchen and social area. The existing kitchen and a hallway will be removed, with a new galley set-up installed. Additional work includes a new acoustical ceiling and new lighting.