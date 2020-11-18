Board gives green light to renovating city buildings

CROWN POINT — The Board of Works approved Wednesday more than $630,000 in renovations to downtown municipal buildings that members feel is long overdue and will benefit the business and historical district.
Targeted for upgrades are the Civic Center at 101 S. East St., $302,686.90; clerk-treasurer’s office at 101 N. East St., $207,615; and the fire station, 126 N. East St., $126,829.
“I look forward to seeing the end product,” said board member Andrew Kyres.
The 2,100-square-foot Civic Center project involves exterior and interior work, reported Erik Pieters, project manager with Professional Building Services. Interior work will include private office space, conference room, and lobby.
Citing masonry issues and deteriorating brickwork, Pieters said exterior work includes installing a new façade and tuckpointing. Overhead doors will be removed as part of the exterior work to begin next spring.
The board accepted Pieters’ recommendation to make patchwork roof repairs for now and then wait until spring to determine if a new roof is needed. That work, Pieters said, is not to exceed $3,200.
Mayor David Uran said the initial focus of the Civic Center is a “much improved component to downtown and engagement with the community” and is a “definite improvement to our workforce.”
When completed, Uran said, the Civic Center will be a complete, one-unit building.
Work on the 2,700-square-foot clerk-treasurer’s office will make the city hall facility more accessible, Pieters said. Work includes tuckpointing the limestone and sandstone exterior, lowering the concrete leading to the outdoor transaction window, and lowering that window.
Interior work on the building includes a new acoustical ceiling, new lighting, and redoing the break room. The work is expected to take four months.
Uran said these improvements allow for increased social distancing, more counter space, and more engagement in counter areas.
Noting that his staff is “on top of each other,” Clerk-Treasurer Dave Benson said these improvements allow workers to spread out and better service the public while maintaining a COVD-19-safe distance.
Uran added that if the city decides to build a new City Hall, the improvements make these buildings more valuable and attractive to the private sector.
Fire station improvements include interior work in an 808-square-foot area of the kitchen and social area. The existing kitchen and a hallway will be removed, with a new galley set-up installed. Additional work includes a new acoustical ceiling and new lighting.
Pieters said the project calls also calls for installing epoxy flooring for an additional $3,100.
Uran noted that the fire station is more than 28 years old, adding that fire crews spend plenty of time at the facility.
In other business, the Board of Works approved the plans and title sheet for the proposed roundabout at 109th and Iowa, along with a consulting contract for the work to begin next spring.
Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said preliminary work has already begun, which will allow for utility relocation.
