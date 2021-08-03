Boat racers in Great Lakes Grand Prix set to get big 'welcome back' in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — Festivities leading up to a weekend of powerboat racing in Michigan City begin on Wednesday.

Racers in the Great Lakes Grand Prix could be given even more of a warm welcome because the annual event, consistently drawing over 100,000 people, was canceled due to COVID-19 last year.

“I think everybody is really excited, obviously, being under the circumstances we all lived through last year,” LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jack Arnett said.

The races are the third stop in the six-race American Power Boat Association National Championship Series.

Among the competitors will be the Miss Geico Offshore Racing Team, which holds the top ranking in the Class ONE division.

The Class ONE division was created in 2019 to attract top-ranked teams in the fastest class of racing.

“The Great Lakes Grand Prix is one of the top events of the year. I love Michigan City and can’t wait to be back in the driver’s seat of the Miss Geico to compete in the races,” racer Brit Lilly said.