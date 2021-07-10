Boaters happy for Venetian Night festival’s return to Hammond Marina

HAMMOND — You can’t keep a good festival down, especially one dating back to the 12th century. As storm clouds loomed, boaters at the Hammond Marina expressed their pleasure with the return of the Venetian Night festival Saturday.

“Basically, it’s just a great experience for our boaters," said Susan Tabers, marina coordinator. “We pick a theme, and boaters decorate their boats and the docks. It’s fun to see the boaters out here, having a good time.”

The Hammond Port Authority’s Venetian Night featured contests, cardboard boat races, decorated watercraft, children’s games, refreshments and fireworks.

The Hammond Yacht Club kicked off festivities with a late-morning beanbag contest. The club’s Denise Schreiber coordinated the contest, adding that, after last year’s COVID-19 cancellation, the festival is “super exciting. It’s always nice to have the kids’ games and the fireworks are amazing. People can watch the fireworks from their boats. It’s always a lot of fun.”

The Venetian Night tradition started in 1161 in Venice, Italy, where the Mardi Gras-type festival, Carnevale, came just before Lent, a time of fasting and abstinence.