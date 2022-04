Body found on NWI beach is that of man who slipped through ice 2 months ago

OGDEN DUNES — The waiting is over for the family of a 22-year-old Indianapolis man who has been missing since falling through ice Feb. 21 along the West Beach shoreline of Lake Michigan.

Bryce Dunfee's body was found Thursday morning on the nearby Ogden Dunes beach by a local resident, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

"His body was found approximately a half-mile from where he went missing on Feb. 21," the DNR said in a prepared release.

The Ogden Dunes resident notified authorities shortly before 7 a.m. after spotting the man's body along the nearby shoreline, DNR Conservation Officer Alex Neel said.

Those responding to the 100 block of Shoreline Drive included the DNR; police officers from Ogden Dunes, Portage and Gary; National Park rangers; and the Porter County coroner’s office.

Dunfee had just moved to Portage and he grew up in Fort Wayne and also recently lived in Indianapolis, family previously told NBC Chicago. Loved ones said he was unfamiliar with the dangers of shelf ice.

The 22-year-old loved spending time with family and friends, playing video games, listening to music and singing, according to an obituary posted on dignitymemorial.com.

"Bryce was a loving young man with a calm demeanor and infectious laugh that would light up a room," family wrote.

Dunfee, who was a father of one, had a celebration of life held in March in Fort Wayne.

Dunfee was visiting the West Beach section of the Indiana Dunes National Park site at about 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21 with four friends when he fell into the frigid lake waters after venturing onto the shelf ice, DNR Public Information Officer Nicole Baumann said at the time.

A search began immediately and was curtailed the following day by deteriorating weather conditions and melting shelf ice, officials said.

The search was complicated further in that the frigid water temperature is known to keep a body submerged, Neel said. In addition, the low temperatures could result in the shelf ice rebuilding along the shoreline.

"The shelf ice is elevated," Baumann said. "They had to climb up a little hill onto the snow. A little piece of the shelf ice broke off, and he tripped and fell into the lake."

The friends were believed to be in their 20s, officials said. The others were local, hailing from Portage and Lake Station.

The four other people who walked out onto the shelf ice tried to rescue their friend, but the lake reportedly pulled him in.

They called 911 and were able to return to shore safely, Baumann said.

"Shelf ice is beautiful to look at, but it's just that, it's a sight to see," Neel said. "It is extremely dangerous and no one should venture out on it."

