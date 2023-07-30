The body of an 18-year-old man was recovered from Lake Michigan off the Lake County shore Saturday after a three-hour search hampered by high waves and rip currents.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to Miller Beach in Gary after the man was reported missing at 2:55 p.m. Saturday, according to the Indiana Department Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement.
"Multiple agencies with dive teams responded to the scene to search," DNR said. "Search efforts were hampered due to a north wind, with three- to six-foot waves creating dangerous rip currents in the area."
A beachgoer observed a body in the at approximately 6 p.m., three quarters of a mile from where the man was last seen, DNR said. "A recovery was made, and the victim was pronounced dead on scene."
Indiana conservation officers are continuing their investigation of the incident and had not released the name of the victim by mid-day Sunday, awaiting notification of the man's family before doing so.
