Bodycam footage fee spurs debate in Michigan City

“I think you’re going to overload the Michigan City Police Department,” he said.

Campbell said he wants officers to be held accountable, but he does have issues with the proposed ordinance.

“The Michigan City Police Department is committed to transparency,” he said. “I believe that you’re acting in good faith.”

“Our officers have been working their butts off day and night just to cover the district,” Campbell told the council. He reassigned an officer who would normally be on guard duty at the council meeting so that officer could go out on patrol, he said, because Campbell was already going to be at the meeting.

The proposed ordinance could put an undue burden on the department, he said. Campbell is looking forward to Tuesday’s meeting.

“If we fight one another, if we don’t sit down and have these conversations, we’re not going to get anywhere,” he said.

Resident Rodney McCormick spoke in favor of the proposed ordinance. When he was accused of threatening to kill former Mayor Ron Meer, he said, he couldn’t afford access to the footage that he felt certain would vindicate him.