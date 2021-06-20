Bodycam footage fee spurs debate in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — The Fraternal Order of Police lodge here is voicing opposition to a plan to lower the cost of obtaining video from police body cameras.
The City Council is considering a plan to lower the cost from $150, the state maximum, to $25.
Council Vice President Angie Deuitch, D-at large, has scheduled a Public Safety Committee meeting for 5 p.m. Tuesday to consider the plan.
The proposed ordinance is spurred by a concern about the impact of the fee on residents when the city’s poverty rate is so high. According to Census data, nearly 25% of residents are below the poverty line.
FOP President Doug Samuelson took issue with the proposed ordinance, citing the time it takes detectives to redact videos that might depict nudity or minors. The proposed ordinance would give police three days to respond to a request for footage, but state law says five days, he said.
It takes detectives four hours to redact 25 minutes of video. “The cost to overtime is going to be amazing on a department that is already short-staffed,” Samuelson said.
The department is 12 officers short of being fully staffed, Police Chief Dion Campbell said.
The state rate of $150 for a video is set at 105% of the cost of producing the video, Samuelson said.
“I think you’re going to overload the Michigan City Police Department,” he said.
Campbell said he wants officers to be held accountable, but he does have issues with the proposed ordinance.
“The Michigan City Police Department is committed to transparency,” he said. “I believe that you’re acting in good faith.”
“Our officers have been working their butts off day and night just to cover the district,” Campbell told the council. He reassigned an officer who would normally be on guard duty at the council meeting so that officer could go out on patrol, he said, because Campbell was already going to be at the meeting.
The proposed ordinance could put an undue burden on the department, he said. Campbell is looking forward to Tuesday’s meeting.
“If we fight one another, if we don’t sit down and have these conversations, we’re not going to get anywhere,” he said.
Resident Rodney McCormick spoke in favor of the proposed ordinance. When he was accused of threatening to kill former Mayor Ron Meer, he said, he couldn’t afford access to the footage that he felt certain would vindicate him.
“No one should have to pay $150,” McCormick said. For people on a fixed income, that’s cost-prohibitive, he said.
“This is the only line of defense against this tyranny,” McCormick said.
Samuelson said the bodycams have been useful. “It protects us as well as it protects the citizens,” he said. “Body cams have lowered citizens’ complaints.”
“Government and the public should be able to intelligently navigate these sorts of issues,” Council President Michael Mack, D-3rd, said.