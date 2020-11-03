Bohacek, Charbonneau apparent Senate race victors

With a strong showing Tuesday night, Mike Bohacek was optimistic about gaining a second term as Indiana State Senator in the District 8 race.
Bohacek, 51, a Republican from Michiana Shores, was leading Democrat Gary Davis 16,380 to 9,957 votes in LaPorte County Tuesday night.
Only the machine votes cast before and during Election Day were counted.
All 7,500 mail-in ballots will be tallied beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to LaPorte County officials.
His district includes Starke and St. Joseph counties.
Bohacek said he had about a 2,000 vote lead in Starke County, but had no information on the vote tabulation in St. Joseph County.
“It’s looking pretty good for right now but there’s a lot of votes left to be counted,” he said.
Among the issues for both candidates was higher pay for teachers.
Bohacek is a station owner through Global Logistics in Chicago.
Davis, 63, is an attorney from northern LaPorte County.
The early returns in the five counties involved in Indiana's 5th Senate District were promising enough that Republican incumbent Ed Charbonneau said his stomach has finally stopped churning.
"Whenever you're on the ballot, my stomach starts to churn," he said. "I have always had a lot of folks helping me look better than am, and I'm humbled by the results I'm seeing so far. My stomach has finally stopping. churning"
With results showing Charbonneau getting 60 to more than 70% of the vote in each county against newcomer Democrat Luke Bohm.
"It seems as if there's a pretty significant Republican vote," Charbonneau said. "I feel comfortable saying that in Pulaski, Jasper and Laporte counties and what I've heard in Porter.
Two Northwest Indiana state senators were unopposed in Tuesday's election: Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, and Eddie Melton, D-Gary.
