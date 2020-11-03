Bohacek, Charbonneau apparent Senate race victors

With a strong showing Tuesday night, Mike Bohacek was optimistic about gaining a second term as Indiana State Senator in the District 8 race.

Bohacek, 51, a Republican from Michiana Shores, was leading Democrat Gary Davis 16,380 to 9,957 votes in LaPorte County Tuesday night.

Only the machine votes cast before and during Election Day were counted.

All 7,500 mail-in ballots will be tallied beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to LaPorte County officials.

His district includes Starke and St. Joseph counties.

Bohacek said he had about a 2,000 vote lead in Starke County, but had no information on the vote tabulation in St. Joseph County.

“It’s looking pretty good for right now but there’s a lot of votes left to be counted,” he said.

Among the issues for both candidates was higher pay for teachers.

Bohacek is a station owner through Global Logistics in Chicago.

Davis, 63, is an attorney from northern LaPorte County.