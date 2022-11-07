Boil advisory in effect for 13 Chesterton homes

CHESTERTON — Indiana American Water Co. has issued a boil-water advisory for several homes on the northwest side of Chesterton.

The advisory was issued around 2:30 p.m. Monday for 13 households in the 100 block of North 18th Street. According to the Town of Chesterton Facebook, the advisory was issued after a water main broke Monday morning. IWAC is conducting emergency repairs.

The boil-water advisory is set to expire at 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Chesterton Facebook page.

Affected customers were advised to boil water for drinking, cooking and oral hygiene purposes.