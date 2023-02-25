VALPARAISO — They call it freezin’ for a reason.

Nearly 200 shivering souls braved cold water outdoors Saturday at the annual Polar Plunge benefit for Special Olympics Indiana.

Officials said 173 people took a brief-but-biting plunge into a pool outside Hilltop Gym at Valparaiso University.

“It was cold,” admitted Gabe Rosen, a 400-pound freshman offensive lineman on the VU football team. He received some of the loudest cheers before making one of the biggest splashes of the morning.

The mercury read 34 degrees at plunge time, and Steve Davis of the Porter Fire Department, wearing a wet suit in the pool, estimated the water to be close to that temperature.

“I’m doing it to have fun and get in the water," said Rosen, who was among 70 Beacon football players to take the plunge.

Landon Fox, his head coach, said last year’s players raised $8,000, with $5,000 raised so far in 2023. Each “plunger” had to raise a minimum of $85. As of Saturday, $30,000 had been raised online. Cash figures were not available.

“This gives us a chance to give back to Special Olympics and be part of the community,” Fox said.

Fox, who also plunged, counseled his players: “Enjoy the moment. You have an opportunity to help someone.”

The Polar Plunge season runs through March 4 at 15 sites across the state. Indiana is home to nearly 16,000 Special Olympians.

The event led to some creative costuming.

Donning a red tutu, headband poms and a colorful lei was Lisa Clark, a bus driver with East Porter County schools. The first-time participant came with teachers and administrators from the school district.

“I wanted to have some fun,” she confessed. “I love doing stuff that makes a difference in people’s lives.”

Scott Bowersock, boys basketball coach at Washington Township High School, said his wife, Natalie, is a special-education teacher and his father was involved in Special Olympics in the 1980s. “It has a special place in our family,” he said.

Christina Conaway, LaPorte County coordinator for Special Olympics, wore a pink bikini top over her long-sleeved shirt. This was Conaway’s second plunge, so she advised her East Porter County teammates: “It’s going to be cold, but they can handle it. Bring lots of towels.”

The East Porter County squad raised about $5,000, some of which came through friendly competition.

Jess Niebel, principal at Morgan Township High School, bet Tom Stoner, her counterpart at Kouts High School, that whoever raised more money could make the other wear the winner’s school colors. By raising more than $1,600 to his $636, Niebel saw Stoner put on the green and gold of Morgan Township.

Nonetheless, “I’m excited," Stoner said. "I think it’ll be fun, and it’s for a good cause.”

A masked and caped team from Eagle Park Community School in Crown Point dedicated itself to the memory of Lauren Cap. Eagle Park is a special-education facility where Cap taught. She died in October.

“We’re doing this to honor our friend," said Rhea Rugis, an Eagle Park teacher.

Among her team members were a Special Olympian bowler, Derek Davis, 22, and his father, Phil. Derek’s mother, Anne, appreciates Special Olympics because “it gives them opportunities to be among their peers and not be judged.”

Among the many Special Olympians plunging was Lee Anne Bettenhausen, 44, of Valparaiso, who was dressed as a minion. She has competed since age 14 in swimming, basketball, bowling, snowshoeing and cornholing.

“I love meeting people from different groups who want to raise money,” Bettenhausen said. “It shows people still care about people with disabilities.”

First-time participant Denise Cook is retiring after 28 years as a special-education teacher at LaPorte High School, working with 100 students. She has one message for the public.

“There is no less. These kids can always do more,” she said, “and they’re going to make the world a better place.”

