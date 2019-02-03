MERRILLVILLE — An increase in manpower at the Merrillville Police Department has produced stronger enforcement efforts, police said.
Merrillville Police Chief Joseph Petruch said property crime was down overall in 2018 in the town.
There was a large decrease in shoplifting cases last year. Police received 60 reports of the crime in 2018 and 201 in 2017, according to the Police Department's annual report.
Statistics show the town had 59 total burglary cases in 2018 and 63 in 2017.
Of the 2018 burglary cases, 14 of them occurred at town businesses, which is 10 less than the amount of business burglaries the town saw in 2017.
Petruch said Merrillville was “holding steady” with 45 residential burglaries last year. The town had 39 in 2017.
Merrillville police Detective Cmdr. Jeff Rice believes the additions the Police Department made to its force has helped reduce crime in the town.
The department reached 59 officers by the end of 2018. Merrillville at the start of this year hired another officer to bring the force to 60 for the first time in the town's history.
Petruch said the increase in manpower also has allowed Merrillville to place a stronger focus on clearing up warrants.
Merrillville police had 564 warrant arrests last year. Officers had 348 warrant arrests in 2017.
“The guys are serving more warrants,” Petruch said.
Reports of assault dropped from 352 in 2017 to 287 last year, according to police data.
Merrillville had seven rape cases in 2018 and three in 2017.
The six homicide cases last year was one more than the town had in 2017.
Rice noted the number of homicides from 2018 includes a police-involved shooting of a 30-year-old South Dakota man.
Jimmy M. Terry was fatally shot by police in February last year outside of the Art Hill Ford Lincoln dealership.
Terry was holding a knife at the dealership and threatened to harm people during the incident, according to police. He was shot after he disregarded orders to drop the knife.
It was determined Merrillville police were justified in the shooting.
Although the number of homicide cases was consistent with 2017, the town wants no homicides to take place, Petruch said.
After reviewing the crime data, Petruch said he was pleased with what the department was able to accomplish in 2018.
“We had another good year,” he said.