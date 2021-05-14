Bond set for Valpo man accused of posing as teen for photos, sex with minors

VALPARAISO — Bond was set Friday morning at $6,000 for a 21-year-old Valparaiso man accused of posing as a teenage girl and boy when messaging minors for photographs and arranging to meet up with one for sex.

Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish told the accused, Brett Steel, that if he does bond out of jail, he will be placed on pretrial supervision.

Steel also was ordered to have no further contact with the two minors while his case proceeds.

Steel, who was represented during the short hearing by defense attorney Mark Chargualaf, is charged with felony counts of child molesting, possession of child pornography and intimidation, and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Preliminary pleas of not guilty were entered Friday morning on his behalf.

The case came to the attention of Porter County officers when on March 7 they received multiple anonymous tips that Steel had threatened someone's life and possessed child pornography, police said.

Police met with Steel, who admitted to threatening to kill the other person and told police they would find a nude photo of a 16-year-old female friend on his phone, according to court records.