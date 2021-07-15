Bonner Senior Center members celebrate facility's reopening

PORTAGE — With hearty handshakes and hugs, members of the Bonner Senior Center returned Monday for the center’s grand reopening picnic.

Shuttered for nearly 16 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the center, operated by the Portage Township Trustee’s office, began offering a full slate of activities, including lunch, for Portage Township seniors Tuesday.

“It is great to be here and great to see you guys,” Portage Township Trustee Brendan Clancy told some 200 members who gathered under a large tent to enjoy each other’s company, food and music.

Clancy said safety is of the utmost importance for the seniors. Those who are not vaccinated will be asked to wear masks and to socially distance when possible. Clancy said guidelines have been put into place to keep seniors safe.

While the building was closed during this time, center director Robin Wilkening said staff continued to offer services to members. Each day they provided approximately 160 meals to members through either delivery or curbside pick-up.

Clancy thanked partner agencies, Northwest Indiana Community Action Corp., city of Portage, state of Indiana, Portage Township Schools and Portage Township YMCA, for helping provide services to seniors while the center was closed.