GARY — Fist-grader Yvonne Crowdner, 7, chose the book “The Aristocats” because it’s her favorite movie. Ditto for classmate Maverick Williams, 7, in choosing “The Jungle Book.”

School House Children’s Charity facilitated a free Mother’s Day book giveaway Friday to help encourage early childhood literacy. Throughout the day, students and teachers in every classroom could select a donated book to take home.

Brian Andreshak, a first-grade teacher at Glen Park Academy, and founder of School House Children’s Charity, a nonprofit supporting and supplementing the basic needs of area young people, organized the event.

“We are committed to building a future in which all children have access to comfort, safety and the learning tools necessary to support their education,” Andreshak said. “Our goal is to remove practical obstructions to learning caused by economic scarcity by building community resilience and fellowship that facilitates the sharing and distribution of these resources.”

SHCC sources and donates winter clothing and books to public school districts.

Glen Park Academy has 600 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, and each student received an age-appropriate book. Younger students could choose from “101 Dalmatians” or “Lady and the Tramp,” while older students could select the autobiography of Barack Obama, Star Wars or Harry Potter.

Students came by grade to the school library to select a book and read for a while. Volunteers helped students with their selections.

“Students choosing their own book is a real benefit,” said Mary Gerritsen, a retiree who taught 44 years at Marquette Elementary. “I started reading a book to them, and they’d read it back to me. These kids know how to read and they were delighted to read to me.”

Gleneva Dunham, president of Local 4 Gary Teachers Union, said the union held three book giveaways around Christmas, distributing 3,000 books to people and churches around the city.

“This is special,” Dunham said. “This way every kid can get a book to take home.”

According to research at Maryville University in Missouri, benefits from early childhood literacy can last a lifetime. Reading stimulates brain development, promoting social and emotional skills. Reading also reduces stress and symptoms of depression, and it lowers readers’ blood pressure and pulse rate.

Other sources, including Nationwide Children’s Hospital of Columbus, Ohio, found six lifelong benefits from language and literacy skills. These include building confidence and self-esteem, strengthening brain function, encouraging independent learning, improving attention span, enhancing cognitive ability and enriching communication skills.

School library paraprofessional Adele Mares noted, “The kids are very excited. They get a book they can keep.”

Bookmarks were also popular, Mares added, so much so she was running out.

Andreshak plans to donate leftover books to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana.