WINFIELD — Story hour at the newly renovated Winfield library played to a full house Tuesday.

Some 20 preschoolers, along with their caregivers, jammed the library’s program room on Tuesday to hear stories and songs presented by Robert Wray as part of the book babies twice a week classes.

“He’s a crowd favorite,” Winfield resident Stacie Estep said of the library’s youth services assistant.

Estep brought her daughter, Samantha, 3, and son, Lincoln, 6-months, to story hour.

“We love it here. It’s so much more open,” Estep said of the renovations.

Estep and other patrons of the Winfield branch had access to the Crown Point Public Library, 122 N. Main St., and any of its programs during the branch closure, which started Feb. 1.

It's about 7 miles between the Winfield branch and the main library in Crown Point.

The branch, 10771 Randolph St., reopened April 3, said Crown Point Library Director Julie Wendorf said.

Winfield resident Yvonne Macchia was pleased with the work that was done.

“I really like the changes. It’s so different,” Macchia said.

Changes to Winfield branch include a study room that can be reserved, an expanded children’s interactive-play area, additional shelving to expand the selection of materials and a repurposed lobby space which includes the circulation desk.

The first Winfield branch opened Jan. 16, 1989, in a Winfield Township shopping center off 109th Avenue.

The initial branch operated only 17 hours a week and outgrew its space in three years. It was incorporated into the new Winfield Township Municipal Complex, according to history compiled by the Crown Point library.

The Winfield branch was moved to its present 5,843 square foot location in October 2016 from the town complex, where it had been for 18 years.

Renovations cost $290,000, and were part of a $1.2 million capital project bond earmarked for improvements at the Crown Point library and the Winfield branch, Wendorf said.

The cost of refinancing the bond, at the end of 2019 when interest rates were low, will have no impact on taxpayers, she said.

Wendorf said renovation at the branch was completed by Professional Building Services.

“They really worked with us to keep to our budget,” she said.

Some of those cost-saving renovations entailed repurposing some of the existing furnishings, including the circulation desk.

“And we’re not completely done. We are still waiting on shelving,” she said.

Growth of the Crown Point Library district and the Winfield branch was the impetus for the renovations and improvements.

The Point Community Library District grew by 23% in the 2020 census, serving a population of 51,557, compared with 41,810 in 2010.

“It was the largest increase in population served by a library district in Northwest Indiana and ranks in the top 10 library districts with percentage of population increases in the state of Indiana,” Wendorf said. "This reflects the tremendous growth in the Crown Point and Winfield communities."

A grand opening, complete with ribbon cutting, is planned for sometime in May at the Winfield branch, she said.