Booming retail sector, transit infrastructure put Munster in the middle of everything

MUNSTER — This community seems to have all the luck.

This community enjoys a downtown bustling with retail businesses and restaurants, verdant and well-maintained parks and recreational facilities as well as a household income that is more than double that of the average Hoosier family.

Munster matters because the town could not be more centrally located.

Munster Town Manager Dustin Anderson said, “Our proximity to Chicago makes us unique and advantageous. We are closer than some of the storied suburbs of Chicago with the benefit of a better tax environment here."

It’s a short drive from any of its 8,600 residential front doors to Interstate 94, which connects them and the town’s businesses with any point in the Midwest.

Another of the town’s strengths are its schools. Munster has been one of the state’s highest performing districts, with a 98% graduation rate, well above the state average of 87%.

“We have great schools. We’ve got a community that is warm and welcoming and a responsive and involved government,” Anderson said.

A visitor only needs to take a drive down Calumet Avenue to see Munster is punching above its weight in terms of economic development.

When you think about quality of life from a medical perspective, there is Community Hospital, Franciscan Hospital and the medical specialists who cluster around those facilities.

“We are a healthcare destination,” Anderson said.

He said the town has other advantages.

"Our police and our volunteer fire department are doing an exceptional job. The town has the 4th lowest crime rate among Lake County municipalities, according to USA.com.

Anderson said Munster has been particularly relevant to Illinois residents, since the COVID-19 pandemic, who enjoyed its recreational facilities and restaurants when their own state was on a more restrictive lockdown.

“We did see a lot of traffic at our parks during the pandemic in addition to our normal high volume. Some of those folks who discovered us last year have continued to enjoy our parks.

And Munster isn’t sitting on its laurels.

“We have the (Chicago-based) Rosebud Steakhouse moving into Centennial Village next to the already established Harvest Room, El Salto and The Simple Greek," he said.

Munster’s transit infrastructure will become even stronger with completion of the South Shore Line’s $944.9 million West Lake Corridor.

“The West Lake corridor is going into service in 2025, which will considerably shorten the distance for Chicago commuters.

The commuter train line is expected to spark commercial growth around the perimeters of the Munster/Dyer Main Street and the future Munster Ridge Road commuter train stations.

And that’s not all, Andersons said.

“We have significant developments under construction. Occupation of the condominiums going up in Centennial Village will begin in the coming months.

“We have Maple Leaf Crossing, where we will have a Hyatt Place hotel and businesses being constructed near Calumet Avenue and 45th Street.

“We continue to negotiate with the Lansing Country Club and its developer, who are planning hundreds of thousands of square feet of Class A office buildings.

It is planned as a $160 million hub for medically focused technology and commercial businesses that include the proposed 780,000 square feet of space in 16 buildings on a 59-acre campus.

“We have the beautiful Pennsy Green bike path, too,” he said. The town recently constructed an overpass that will connect the bike trail from Crown Point to the Thorn Creek Trail in Lansing and South Suburban Chicago.

“We also are working with our friends at NIPSCO and the Wolverine Pipeline to build a bridge over the Cady Marsh Ditch on the Elliott bike path to connect Munster to the town of Highland.

“We have a lot more irons in the fire too,” Anderson said.

