Booster shot rates outpacing new vaccinations, data shows

State data showed county vaccination rates for those ages 12 and older in the Region were 55.5% in Lake County; 61.2% in Porter County; 55.5% in LaPorte County; 45.5% in Jasper County; and 40.1% in Newton County.

Currently, the booster shot is available to fully vaccinated individuals who are either 65 or older, or are 18 or older and have underlying medical conditions or live or work in high-risk settings, such as health care, public safety or grocery store employees.

Currently, the Pfizer booster shot only can be given to someone who received the Pfizer vaccine. More data on the effectiveness of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots are expected soon, at which time their release will be announced.

Officials said that after someone is vaccinated against coronavirus, protection against the virus may decrease over time and be less effective against the Delta variant.

Infection and death data

Another 29 people in the Region were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past seven days, according to updated statistics Friday from the Indiana Department of Health.