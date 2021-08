Borman exit ramp closed after semi dumps acid

A hazardous materials team at work cleaning up a truckload of acid will keep the exit ramp to northbound Cline Avenue from eastbound Interstate 80/94 closed for several hours, according to the Indiana State Police.

Around noon Friday, a semitrailer tipped on the ramp for unknown reasons and a large amount of red liquid — described by ISP as some kind of diluted acid waste product — spilled onto the roadway. The driver was not injured and the incident is not having an impact on travel on I-80/94, according to police.

Additional information on the crash, including an estimate on when the ramp could reopen, is expected to be released Friday evening.

The Indiana Department of Transportation posted a photo of the crash on Facebook, then clarified its post to say that the “red liquid is the acid spill, not blood.”

“We know it’s Friday the 13th but it’s not getting that spooky around here,” the post reads.

