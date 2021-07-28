 Skip to main content
Borman Expressway congestion relief to be topic of information sessions
Borman Expressway congestion relief to be topic of information sessions

The interchange between I-80/94, the Borman Expressway, and Cline Avenue is seen from above. The Borman is currently the subject of a study identifying ways to reduce congestion.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

Indiana Department of Transportation public forums on congestion relief in the I-80/94 corridor will be held Wednesday and Thursday, with a virtual meeting scheduled for next week.

The schedule is: 

  • 5 p.m. Wednesday at 21st Century Charter School, 556 Washington St., Gary.
  • 5 p.m. Thursday at the Purdue Northwest Campus, Alumni Hall, Student Union Library Building, room 360, 2233 173rd St., Hammond.
  • 6 p.m. Aug. 3 via WebEx. Register in advance at bit.ly/3w2rRTb.

For each in-person meeting, the doors will open at 5 p.m. and a presentation will be held at 6 p.m. Displays and representatives will be available prior to and following the presentation. The same information will be presented at all of the meetings.

The purpose of the sessions is to offer an opportunity to comment on the I-80/I-94 corridor between Illinois 394 in Cook County and I-65 in Lake County. A variety of Transportation System Management Operations strategies are under consideration, including temporary use of shoulders, variable speed limits and ramp metering.

Project information is available at www.indianaflexroad.com.

