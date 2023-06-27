Concrete restoration work on the Borman Expressway will require ramp closures starting next week and extending into mid-August, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.

INDOT contractor Superior Construction Co. will close a total of nine ramps to or from Interstate 80/94 on or after July 5, with some closures extending into mid-August.

The first group of ramps will begin closing on or after July 5, with closures lasting into late July:

• Westbound I-94 to Broadway

• Broadway to westbound I-94

• Westbound I-94 to Grant Street

• Grant Street to westbound I-94

• Burr Street to westbound I-94

The schedule for the westbound ramps involves closing ramps at no more than two interchanges at a time. The ramps at Broadway and Grant Street are currently scheduled to be closed first, and once one of those interchanges is complete, the ramp at Burr Street will close, INDOT said.

The following ramps will be closed on or after July 6, with closures extending into mid-August:

• Eastbound I-94 to northbound and southbound Calumet Avenue

• Eastbound I-94 to northbound Indianapolis Boulevard

The following ramps will close on or after July 13, with closures extending into mid-August:

• Eastbound I-94 to northbound Burr Street

• Eastbound I-94 to northbound Kennedy Avenue

There will also be alternating overnight lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-80/94 between the Illinois state line and Indiana 912/Cline Avenue over the next two weeks for automated traffic recorder tie-in work and permit work.

The schedules are weather dependent and subject to change. INDOT cautions drivers to be prepared for changing traffic patterns and to look for updated information via messaging boards.